SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 365 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 11 additional deaths. In addition, more than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- Boone County: 1 male 60s

- Champaign County: 1 male 50s

- Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s

- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Marion County: 1 male 60s

- Peoria County: 1 male 60s

- Will County: 1 male 50s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,385,854 cases, including 22,974 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 36,408 specimens for a total of 24,949,758. As of last night, 791 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 226 patients were in the ICU and 117 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 1-7, 2021 is 1.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 1-7, 2021 is 1.3%.

A total of 11,708,874 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 42,852 doses. Yesterday, 44,174 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

