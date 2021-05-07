SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,321 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 36 additional deaths.

- Boone County: 1 male 60s

- Clark County: 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 4 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 males 80s, 2 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 50s

- Franklin County: 1 male 50s

- Fulton County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

- Grundy County: 1 male 40s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 70s

- Knox County: 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

- Macon County: 1 male 80s

- Monroe County: 1 male 70s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Will County: 2 males 50s

- Williamson County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,351,497 cases, including 22,171 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 101,005 specimens for a total of 23,204,489. As of last night, 1,977 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 464 patients were in the ICU and 239 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 30-May 6, 2021 is 3.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 30-May 6, 2021 is 3.7%.

A total of 9,719,958 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 65,750 doses. Yesterday, 73,526 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed; therefore, today’s numbers have been updated. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

