SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,945 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 53 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, July 2, 2021. More than 72% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 57% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,395,497 cases, including 23,297 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Friday, July 2, 2021, laboratories have reported 195,694 specimens for a total of 26,064,549. As of last night, 430 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 91 patients were in the ICU and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Article continues after sponsor message

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 2-8, 2021 is 1.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 2-8, 2021 is 1.7%.

A total of 12,768,842 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 17,239 doses. Since reporting on Friday, July 2, 2021, 120,675 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/ covid19.

More like this: