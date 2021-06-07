More than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 51% are fully vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 244 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 14 additional deaths. In addition, more than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- Champaign County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 1 youth, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

- Livingston County: 1 male 50s

Article continues after sponsor message

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,385,489 cases, including 22,963 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 27,348 specimens for a total of 24,913,350. As of last night, 788 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 217 patients were in the ICU and 116 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 31-June 6, 2021 is 1.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 31-June 6, 2021 is 1.4%.

A total of 11,664,700 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 39,048 doses. Yesterday, 33,407 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Due to ongoing data review and quality assurance efforts, data for previously reported COVID-19 vaccine doses administered are being continuously updated. Therefore, previously reported numbers may change to reflect the updated data. IDPH will continue to report the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered daily, but will also update these data twice a month.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: