SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,410 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 30 additional deaths.

- Adams County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 3 females 50s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

- DuPage County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Iroquois County: 1 male 60s

- Jackson County: 1 male 60s

- Lake County: 1 female 40s

- Mason County: 1 female 70s

- McDonough County: 1 female 60s

- McHenry County: 1 female 80s

- Monroe County: 1 male 80s

- Ogle County: 1 female 70s

- Peoria County: 1 male 50s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

- Woodford County: 1 female 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,346,398 cases, including 22,096 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,670 specimens for a total of 23,007,188. As of last night, 2,060 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 496 patients were in the ICU and 249 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 28-May 4, 2021 is 3.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 28-May 4, 2021 is 3.9%.

As President Biden sets the goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by July 4, 2021, Illinois has administered more doses than the national average and will continue to pursue innovative strategies to encourage all eligible residents to get vaccinated.

A total of 9,546,833 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 71,219 doses. Yesterday, 96,415 doses were reported administered in Illinois, including approximately 40,000 doses that were not reported by pharmacies over the weekend because of a national system issue. Additional doses could also be added.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

