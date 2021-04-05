SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,102 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 11 additional deaths.

- Cook County: 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 males 80s

- DuPage County: 1 male50s, 1 female 60s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,258,736 cases, including 21,384 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 59,586 specimens for a total of 20,686,198. As of last night, 1,581 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 358 patients were in the ICU and 159 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 29-April 4, 2021 is 3.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 29-April 4, 2021 is 4.5%.

A total of 7,335,385 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 448,830 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 7,784,215. A total of 6,318,070 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 368,300 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,779 doses. Yesterday, 27,248 doses were reported administered in Illinois. However, reporting by some providers may be delayed for Sunday.

More than 80 counties have now expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Illinois residents 16 years and older, per an IDPH survey of local health departments. IDPH authorized all local health departments seeing early signs of unfilled appointments to begin vaccinating all residents 16 and older at their immediate discretion, in order to use their vaccine as quickly as possible and mitigate a rise in new COVID-19 cases. A list of counties that have already expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility can be found below. All Illinois residents will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning next Monday, April 12, 2021. On that date, all state-supported mass vaccination sites, local health departments, pharmacy partners – in short, every jurisdiction that receives vaccine from the State of Illinois’ allocation – will be instructed to fully open eligibility.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

