SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,778 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 40 additional deaths.With federal and state efforts, 85% of Illinoisans 65 years and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

This is a synopsis of the COVID-19-related deaths statewide in the past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s

- Franklin County: 1 female 70s

- Fulton County: 1 female 60s

- Grundy County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 50s

- Lake County: 1 female 60s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s

- Macon County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

- McLean County: 1male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Morgan County: 1 male 60s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70s

- Perry County: 1 male 50s

- Pike County: 1 male 70s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 40s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s

- Will County: 1 female 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,348,176 cases, including 22,136 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,296 specimens for a total of 23,103,484. As of last night, 2,055 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 483 patients were in the ICU and 243 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 29-May 5, 2021 is 3.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 29-May 5, 2021 is 3.8%.

A total of 9,646,432 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 70,063 doses. Yesterday, 99,599 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Vaccination data posted on the IDPH website include vaccines administered in Illinois and are pulled from the Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange (I-CARE). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website includes both federal and state vaccination efforts and represents not only vaccines administered in Illinois, but vaccines administered to Illinois residents while in a different state. As a result, CDC’s percentage for those receiving at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine is higher than the state’s percentage.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

