SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 165 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 9 additional deaths. Beginning this week, IDPH will be issuing a news release once a week on Fridays, with data on the website to continue to be updated Monday through Friday.

Almost 69% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 52% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- Boone County: 1 male 50s

- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s

- Kane County: 1 male 50s

- Lake County: 1 male 80s

- McHenry County: 1 male 60s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,387,760 cases, including 23,070 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,235 specimens for a total of 25,185,883. As of last night, 627 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 176 patients were in the ICU and 91 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 7-13, 2021 is 0.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 7-13, 2021 is 1.1%.

A total of 11,947,090 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 40,341 doses. Yesterday, 22,124 doses were reported administered in Illinois. The pharmacy reporting system is reported to have experienced another outage over the weekend. Doses administered over the weekend will be reported in the following days.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

