SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 15,669 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 184 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, October 8, 2021. Of Illinois’ total population, 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 54% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,665,777 cases, including 25,407 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Friday, October 8, 2021, laboratories have reported 780,699 specimens for a total of 33,718,807. As of last night, 1,500 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 341 patients were in the ICU and 172 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 8-14, 2021 is 2.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 8-14, 2021 is 2.5%.

Article continues after sponsor message

A total of 14,994,065 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 27,051 doses. Since reporting on Friday, October 8, 2021, 189,357 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

More like this: