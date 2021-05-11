SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,562 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 26 additional deaths.

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 4 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

- DuPage County: 1 female 80s

- Knox County: 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s

- Moultrie County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,357,953 cases, including 22,261 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,334 specimens for a total of 23,435,198. As of last night, 1,930 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 489 patients were in the ICU and 261 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 4-10, 2021 is 2.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 4-10, 2021 is 3.3%.

A total of 10,037,624 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 83,887 doses. Yesterday, 58,709 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

