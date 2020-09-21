SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,477 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 7 additional confirmed deaths.

These are the confirmed events:

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Ford County: 1 male 60s

Macon County: 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 275,735 cases, including 8,457 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 14 – September 20 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,234 specimens for a total of 5,143,387. As of last night, 1,436 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 364 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

