SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,076 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.

St. Clair County has 3,264 cases and 154 deaths to date with COVID-19, Madison County has 1,942 cases with 72 deaths, Macoupin County has 117 positive cases with 3 deaths, Jersey has 59 cases with 1 death, Greene County has 17 cases and Calhoun County has 6 cases.

The is a COVID-19 synopsis of deaths over the past day:

- Champaign County – 1 male 70s

- Coles County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 80s

- Douglas County: 1 female 60s

- DuPage County: 1 male 80s

- Iroquois County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

- Montgomery County: 2 males 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

- Williamson County: 1 male 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 173,731 cases, including 7,446 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 28,331 specimens for a total of 2,570,465. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 21 –July 27 is 3.8%. As of last night, 1,383 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 329 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

Public Health Officials Announce 1,231 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Disease

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,231 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 18 additional confirmed deaths.

- Cook County – 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 male 70s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

- Peoria County: 1 female 50s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

