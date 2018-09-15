ALTON - Today is a big day for Alton firefighters.

The International Association of Firefighters of Illinois Local 1255 reps will be on the corner of Broadway and State from 8 a.m. to noon and possibly another location on College or Washington collecting money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Fill The Boot fund-raising event.

Alton firefighter Jake Harnett, one of the organizers, said this is something the firefighters take great pride in doing each year and is a long-standing tradition for the Alton firefighters.

The public is encouraged to contribute and Harnett stressed that all funds go to the MDA. The firefighters do this service on their own time, just another example of the exceptional work these people do for Alton.

