COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to discuss the study for the proposed improvements on U.S. 40 from Formosa Road to Bethany Drive in Madison County. The meeting will be held:

Wednesday, March 6

4-7 p.m.

CA Henning School

520 U.S. 40, Troy

IDOT, in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, has initiated the Preliminary Engineering and Environmental Study of U.S. 40. This section of U.S. 40 is located in the city of Troy as well as unincorporated Madison County. The Phase 1 study will look at options to address traffic capacity and mobility through the study area. The purpose of the meeting is to introduce the project and obtain public input.

Handouts and display boards will be available for public review, as well as information regarding engineering, land acquisition and environmental processes. Representatives from IDOT and the project consultant, Volkert, Inc., will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. The meeting will be held in an open house format. No formal presentation will be made.

The public is invited to make a comment for consideration in the project development. A comment form will be provided at the meeting and via the project website at https://idot.click/us-40-troy. The public can mail comments directly to 1102 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, Ill., 62234. Comments can also be submitted via email to Sarah.Wiszkon@illinois.gov on or before March 30. Telephone comments may also be made by March 30 by calling Sarah Wiszkon at 618-346-3309.

The meeting site is accessible to people with disabilities. To request special accommodations, please contact IDOT at 618-346-3309 or 888-642-3449 (TDD) at least seven days before the meeting.

