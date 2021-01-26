Work on a strategic plan for the Southern Illinois University System continues with an invitation for public comment on drafts of a mission statement, vision statement and key themes.

SIU System President Dan Mahony said a systemwide strategic planning committee has surveyed alumni, faculty, staff, students and others to get feedback on topics included in the plan. Based on this feedback, the committee has developed a proposed mission statement, vision statement, and five general themes and supporting statements that will serve as the framework for specific goals to be developed.

“We are seeking feedback to assess how the foundation that has been developed for the strategic plan resonates with the SIU community,” he said.

The proposed mission, vision and goal themes can be found on the system strategic planning website.

Article continues after sponsor message

Individuals can provide feedback online or by participating in one of two virtual public comment town halls. The town halls will be held on Feb. 15 from noon to 1 p.m. and Feb. 17 from 5 to 6 p.m. During the sessions, committee members will review the strategic planning process and receive questions as well as feedback from participants.

The online feedback form and links to join the virtual town halls are available on the strategic planning website. The public online comment period ends Feb. 5. The goal is to have the SIU System Strategic Plan completed this summer, Mahony said.

The SIU System is made up of Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. It includes the Schools of Medicine and Law affiliated with SIU Carbondale and the Schools of Dental Medicine and Pharmacy as well as the East St. Louis Center affiliated with SIU Edwardsville.

The strategic planning committee is chaired by Gireesh Gupchup, vice president for academic innovation, planning and partnerships for the SIU System. Co-facilitators are Lakesha Butler, director of diversity, equity and inclusion and clinical professor for the School of Pharmacy at SIU Edwardsville, and John Pollitz, dean of library affairs for SIU Carbondale.

More like this: