ST. LOUIS – For the second year in a row, WIN Warehouse, a public charity that connects nonprofit organizations with corporate excess inventory, is announcing its plans to distribute$1 million worth of toys to children in the local community. Operation Toy Deploy will start October 11, 2021, and will continue throughout the holiday season.

This initiative distributes brand new toys to a vast network of nonprofit organizations, which helps get toys into the hands of children in need. In 2020, Operation Toy Deploy served 30 nonprofits, 3,800 families, a total of 15,000 people, and distributed 23,000 toys.

Operation Toy Deploy is only possible with the help of distribution partners. WIN is currently seeking interested 501(c)3 organizations or churches. Previous Toy Deploy partners have included Bridgeton Toys for Tots, Mission: St. Louis, Fathers & Families Support Center, and The Mind of Christ Church. These organizations help provide the simple things that make the holiday season special for families in need. To become a Toy Deploy partner, visit toydeploy.org.

For those who would like to learn more about WIN or have any questions, please contact their team at membership@winwarehouse.org, 314-385-3006, or by checking out their FAQs page. Organizations must apply and qualify as a 501(c)3 or verified religious organization to obtain a free WIN membership.

About WIN Warehouse

WIN Warehouse is a 501(c)(3) public charity. WIN’s mission is to provide value and mutual sustainability by connecting nonprofit organizations with corporate excess inventory. WIN is committed to helping nonprofit organizations with the goods they need to further their impact.

