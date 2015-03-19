Psychological Services Co-Sponsor Training for Professionals
ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center and CenterPointe Hospital are co-sponsoring a continuing education seminar for health care professionals. The training, The Medical and Psychological Aspects of Health, cost $15 and will be held on March 27, from 8 to 11 a.m. at OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building Auditorium, located at 815 East 5th Street, Alton. Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. and breakfast will be included.
The training, specifically designed for nurses, social workers, nurse practitioners, counselors, physicians assistants, EMS, health care workers, primary care offices, assisted living, pain management, cancer care and rehabilitation therapists, offers health care professionals the opportunity to earn three continuing education units (CEUs) for nursing in EMS by the Illinois Department of Public Health or three CEUs in social work by the National Association of Social Workers.
The speakers include:
- Joy Webster, M.D., Psychiatrist
Medical Director, CenterPointe Alton Intensive Outpatient Program
Topic: Recognizing Mood Disorders in a Medical Setting
- Medical illnesses which may exacerbate or predispose patients to a mood disorder
- Somatic symptoms patients report or may experience
- Review of criteria for mood disorders and importance of early intervention
- Shannon Walker, PhD, Clinical Psychologist
Topic: Psychological Treatment of Chronic Illness and Pain
- Understanding patient resistance
- Psychological techniques for pain management and chronic illness
- Acceptance, relaxation methods, time based pacing and cognitive modification
- Brandie Stiles, RN, PMHNP
Topic: Recognizing Behavioral Health Issues
- Identify when a referral is needed
- Know what levels of care are available
- How to discuss referral options with patients and/or family members
If you would like more information, call OSF Saint Anthony’s Psychological Services at 618-463-5730. To RSVP, email Jackie Basler at jbasler@cphmo.net.
