ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center and CenterPointe Hospital are co-sponsoring a continuing education seminar for health care professionals. The training, The Medical and Psychological Aspects of Health, cost $15 and will be held on March 27, from 8 to 11 a.m. at OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building Auditorium, located at 815 East 5th Street, Alton. Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. and breakfast will be included.

The training, specifically designed for nurses, social workers, nurse practitioners, counselors, physicians assistants, EMS, health care workers, primary care offices, assisted living, pain management, cancer care and rehabilitation therapists, offers health care professionals the opportunity to earn three continuing education units (CEUs) for nursing in EMS by the Illinois Department of Public Health or three CEUs in social work by the National Association of Social Workers.

The speakers include:

Joy Webster, M.D., Psychiatrist

Medical Director, CenterPointe Alton Intensive Outpatient Program

Article continues after sponsor message

Topic: Recognizing Mood Disorders in a Medical Setting

Medical illnesses which may exacerbate or predispose patients to a mood disorder



Somatic symptoms patients report or may experience



Review of criteria for mood disorders and importance of early intervention

Shannon Walker, PhD, Clinical Psychologist

Topic: Psychological Treatment of Chronic Illness and Pain

Understanding patient resistance

Psychological techniques for pain management and chronic illness

Acceptance, relaxation methods, time based pacing and cognitive modification

Brandie Stiles, RN, PMHNP

Topic: Recognizing Behavioral Health Issues

Identify when a referral is needed



Know what levels of care are available



How to discuss referral options with patients and/or family members

If you would like more information, call OSF Saint Anthony’s Psychological Services at 618-463-5730. To RSVP, email Jackie Basler at jbasler@cphmo.net.

More like this: