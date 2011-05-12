Provision Living at Godfrey (www.provisionliving.com) announces newly expanded Memory Care services for older adults suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s related diseases. Provision Living Memory Care will include 17 private one bedroom and studio apartments featuring private baths in a secured environment. These unique apartments are leasing now in anticipation of a June completion date.

“We are very excited to offer another level of care that enables each individual to thrive. We are committed to providing exceptional assisted living and memory care options for seniors.” said Shelley Miller, Executive Director of Provision Living at Godfrey. The Provision Living Memory Care will be located within the Godfrey campus located at 1373 D’Adrian Professional Park.

Provision Living, LLC is a premier regional operator and investor in senior housing properties, specifically focusing on independent living, assisted living, and assisted-living-based memory care services. The company is based in St. Louis, Missouri with operations in 8 states, representing 14 communities, 1200 units and 550 associates. For more information about Provision Living, LLC visit www.provisionliving.com.

