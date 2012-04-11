The Madison County Child Advocacy Center Champions4Children Walk Presented By Simmons Employee Foundation is not only offering the opportunity to participate in a fun 5K Walk to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention, but also a chance for the community to take part in a Community Shred by Shred-It! Bring your Documents, Tax Files, Business Files & more by box or

by bag to Glazebrook Park at 8:30 am on May 12, 2012 and SHRED THEM! Easy & Convenient for both Businesses & Individuals to drop off with a small donation to the Madison County Child Advocacy Center and our mission to raise awareness about Child Abuse Prevention & Intervention. Don't waste time having employees stand for hours shredding, bring it to the Shred!

For More Information about the event, call Christy at 618-296-5398 or find us online at www.madco-cac.org/events

