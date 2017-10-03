ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS - State Farm Insurance gifted approximately 35 volunteer firefighters Canary home security devices Monday evening.

The devices are part of State Farm's Protect the Protectors campaign, which is designed to provide security to first responders across the United States so "that they too can know that their homes and loved ones are safe and secure." The devices, valued at $250 a piece, are security devices, which connect to a home's wi-fi and can be reached via smartphone as well.

Rosewood Heights Fire Chief Tim Bunt said State Farm decided to give the security systems to his department following a June 2017 medical call during which the all-volunteer department was able to save the life of Martin Pilcic, who had fallen into cardiac arrest. Pilcic was able to pass out the devices Monday evening at the department's monthly meeting.

"We had a call to a residence in Rosewood Heights," Bunt said. "We responded to someone with problems breathing and a heart attack. He went into cardiac arrest, so we started treating him and giving him CPR. By the time we got him to the hospital, he was talking to us. I guess his family members contacted State Farm, and State Farm took the story and ran with it."

In a release from State Farm, the company said the efforts to save Pilcic were not the only successful techniques used by the department to save lives of people in the community. In a release, State Farm said a child once saved by Bunt is now a volunteer firefighter himself. It also said the department routinely returns to the homes of people they have helped to offer assistance around the house.

