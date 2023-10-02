SPRINGFIELD – People can now submit an endorsement affidavit online for assault weapons, assault weapon attachments, .50 caliber rifles, and .50 caliber cartridges. On January 10, 2023, Governor JB Pritzker signed into law Public Act 102-1116, the Protect Illinois Communities Act, regulating the sale and distribution of these items in Illinois, along with large capacity ammunition feeding devices. The Act went into effect immediately upon signing. Individuals who possessed assault weapons, assault weapon attachments, .50 caliber rifles, and .50 caliber cartridges before the Act took effect are required to submit an endorsement affidavit through their Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) Card account prior to January 1, 2024. Large capacity ammunition feeding devices are regulated, but do not require and endorsement affidavit.

As of October 1, 2023, individuals are able to submit their endorsement affidavits online. Affidavits must be submitted online through a FOID Card account. Individuals can access their FOID Card account from the ISP Firearms Services Bureau website, or going directly to www.ispfsb.com/Public/Login.aspx. If you have forgotten your username or password, links on the login page will help you recover or reset your information. The same Firearms Service Bureau links can be used to create an account for those who do not have one. You will need an email address, and driver's license or State ID to create an account. A tutorial video on how to create an account can be found on the ISP FOID webpage under Application Help.

A tutorial video on how to submit an endorsement affidavit through your FOID account is also available on the ISP website and can be found on the Protect Illinois Communities Act, Regulation on Assault Weapons page. Individuals who need help submitting an endorsement affidavit can refer to the Frequently Asked Questions page or visit one of the ISP FOID Kiosks, both of which can be found on the ISP website at https://isp.illinois.gov/Home/AssaultWeapons. Do not bring your weapon, ammunition, or accessories if you visit a Kiosk.

