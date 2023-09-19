SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) has filed an emergency rule with the Illinois Secretary of State to implement the Protect Illinois Communities Act (Act). On January 10, 2023, Governor JB Pritzker signed into law Public Act 102-1116 regulating the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois. The Act went into effect immediately upon signing. Individuals who possessed an assault weapon, assault weapon attachment, .50 caliber rifle, or .50 caliber cartridge before the Act took effect are required to submit an endorsement affidavit through their Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) Card account prior to January 1, 2024. A copy of the emergency rule will be posted on the ISP website at www.isp.illinois.gov/Home/AssaultWeapons, but in the interim, can be found in this news release posted on the ISP website.

Article continues after sponsor message

Individuals can begin submitting their endorsement affidavits online beginning October 1, 2023. Affidavits must be submitted online through a FOID Card account. Individuals can access their FOID Card account from the ISP Firearms Services Bureau website, or going directly to www.ispfsb.com/Public/Login.aspx. If you have forgotten your username or password, links on the login page will help you recover or reset your information. The same Firearm Service Bureau links can be used to create an account for those who do not have one. You will need an email address, driver's license or State ID, and FOID card to create an account. A tutorial video on how to create an account can be found on the ISP FOID webpage under Application Help.

Individuals who need help submitting an endorsement affidavit can refer to the Frequently Asked Questions page or visit one of the ISP FOID Kiosks, both of which can be found on the ISP website at www.isp.illinois.gov/Home/AssaultWeapons.com. Do not bring your weapon, ammunition, or accessories if you visit a Kiosk. A tutorial video on how to submit an endorsement affidavit through your FOID account will be available on the ISP website by October 1, 2023.

More like this: