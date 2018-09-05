GODFREY – Prospective students are invited to learn more about becoming a Trailblazer and experience campus during Lewis and Clark Community College’s next fall Discover Day, Monday, Oct. 8.

Future Trailblazers will enjoy free food, giveaways, fun and games, as well as opportunities to talk with financial aid and enrollment reps, tour campus, find info on the programs they’re interested in and experience campus life.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the college’s Godfrey Campus, just behind the Enrollment Center. In the event of inclement weather, the event will move into The Commons.

“Discover Days are a great opportunity for prospective students to visit our campus and see what being a Trailblazer is all about,” said Delfina Dornes, Director of Enrollment and Advising. “They will have the chance to visit academic programs, go on tours, talk to our academic advisors and enjoy free food and activities.”

Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Fill out the online RSVP form at www.lc.edu/discoverdays.

Discover Days are held twice per year – once in the fall and once in the spring – when high schools are not in session but the college is.

“Discover Days are meant to provide those considering L&C a taste of campus life, while giving them an opportunity to ask any questions they may have,” said Vice President of Enrollment Kent Scheffel. “Each one is going to be a fun and educational experience.”

Advisors and experts will be available to talk with potential students, who will also have the opportunity to tour programs and labs.

Can’t make it? The next Discover Day at Lewis and Clark will be held Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

For more information, contact Enrollment Center Director Delfina Dornes at (618) 468-5200 or ddornes@lc.edu.

