ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Tevin Branom, 21 years of age, of the 11400 block of Latonka Trail in St. Louis, Missouri, for Murder 2nd Degree and Abuse or Neglect of a Child Resulting in Death. Branom is being held on $500,000 cash only, no 10%, bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: Police and EMS respond to the Defendant’s residence in St. Louis County for a 3-year-old not breathing. Police and paramedics began life-saving measures. When EMS begins CPR on the Victim, they immediately note some of his ribs are broken and there is bruising to the body. The only individuals in the home at the time EMS arrive are the Defendant and three other children. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is pronounced deceased. Cause of death was later determined to be abdominal trauma. The Defendant is unable to provide detectives with a precipitating event which caused these injuries to the victim. The Defendant was implicated in prior abuse allegations which resulted in the children being removed from the home for approximately 18 months. The Victim and his siblings were returned to the Defendant’s home about 1 month prior to the Victim’s death.

The victim has been identified as Eli Taylor, 3 years of age, of the 11400 block of Latonka Trail in St. Louis, Missouri 63136.

The incident occurred on 10/7/21 at approximately 5:00 PM in the 11400 block of Latonka Trail. The three other children in the residence were taken into protective custody.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

