BLOOMINGTON - A proposal to change the IHSA football scheduling format to eight districts in all eight classes was voted down by member schools in voting, of which the results were released on Tuesday afternoon.

The proposal, which would have seen all football-playing schools divided into eight districts, was rejected 379-272, with 76 abstentions, during a voting period that ended on Monday night at midnight. The proposal, which would have begun in the 2024 season, would have had schools in each district play each other from weeks three through nine, with the top four teams in each district qualifying for the playoffs. It would have eliminated traditional conference set-ups, and in some cases, long-standing rivalries that have done much to enhance the sport's appeal over the years.

"The IHSA Board of Directors has already had discussions about the potential of forming a football ad-hoc committee in 2024 in the event that this district proposal failed to pass," said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a press release put out by the organization this afternoon. "They want to be proactive in trying to address the issues that are at the root of different football proposals seemingly being brought forth each year. They recognize the myriad issues in IHSA football are unique, and can be based on geography, school size, conference affiliation, and the traditional success of a program, which is why no recent proposals have garnered enough support to pass.

"There is likely no singular answer to these issues," Anderson continued, "but the board wants to explore the idea that a large and diverse group from around the state might be able to find some solutions that the high school football community in the state would support."

In the case of Class 7A and 8A, in which schools such as Edwardsville, Alton, Collinsville and Granite City, among others, would compete in, the vast majority of those schools are located in suburban Chicago, which in district play, would have required those school to travel for up to five to six hours to be able to play in games that could have playoff implications if played later in the season. The current format, with conference champions receiving automatic berths to the playoffs and teams requiring at least five wins to qualify as at-large teams, will be in effect for the 2024 season.

Edwardsville High School Principal Dr. Steve Stuart said: "I believe it is what is best for our student-athletes and the continual development of our under-class programs. I also feel that this will help us keep up the healthy rivalries that have been established within the conference and will allow us to keep parents and students connected to the team as it is much easier driving to Belleville or Alton than potentially having to drive two to three hours north upwards of three or four times during the regular season. I commend our Athletic Director Amy Boscolo for taking the stance she did to fight for what is right for our student-athletes."