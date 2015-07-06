Hard Road Theatre Productions in association with the Highland Arts Council and sponsored by Staunton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram invite you to attend a prom of the undead as they present the original musical ZOMBIE PROM. Set in the fabulous 1950s, ZOMBIE PROM is the tale of a sweet teenage girl named Toffee and her rebel-without-a-cause boyfriend, Jonny. The two meet at Enrico Fermi High School and fall in love, but Principal Delilah Strict intervenes and persuades Toffee to break up with Jonny for her own good. Tortured by his betrayed love, Johnny drives his motorcycle to a nearby nuclear power plant and flings himself inside a cooling tower. Toffee mourns the loss of her love, but Jonny returns in an altered state, professes his love, and promises to take Toffee to the prom if she’ll have him. As Toffee finds herself torn between being with her love and living a “normal” life, Principal Strict deals with the dilemma and chaos that Johnny’s return brings to the school and threatens to cancel the senior prom.

Directed by David Whitacre, ZOMBIE PROM includes a cast of about 25 students from several different communities including Highland, Greenville, and O’Fallon. Performances for ZOMBIE PROM are July 9th-11th at 7:00 p.m. and on July 12th at 2:00 p.m. All performances will be held at the Highland High School Kennel located at 12760 Troxler Ave., Highland, IL. Tickets are $9 if purchased online and $10 at the door. Online ticket purchases stop 30 minutes before the scheduled start time of the show. Seating is on a first come first serve basis and is limited to 200 people.

Hard Road Theatre Productions is a non-profit theatre organization committed to providing the greater Highland area with high-quality, affordable, live theatre productions. For more information about ZOMBIE PROM or Hard Road Theatre visit the Hard Road website at www.hardroad.org, send an email to cs@hoardroad.org, or call 618-409-6286.

