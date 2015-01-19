Project Team Jonny Shirts supports Wade Family Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Julie's Graphics has graciously offered the community the opportunity to order Project Team Jonny t-shirts with ALL profits going to the Wade family. To get a shirt by Friday, January 23rd, "Jonny's Day" you will need to contact Julie's Graphics by Wednesday morning, January 23rd at 618-639-3548. Sizes available are Youth X-small - Adult 5X. (note: youth sizes run small) Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip