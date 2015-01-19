Project Team Jonny Shirts supports Wade Family
January 19, 2015 11:25 AM
Listen to the story
Julie's Graphics has graciously offered the community the opportunity to order Project Team Jonny t-shirts with ALL profits going to the Wade family. To get a shirt by Friday, January 23rd, "Jonny's Day" you will need to contact Julie's Graphics by Wednesday morning, January 23rd at 618-639-3548. Sizes available are Youth X-small - Adult 5X. (note: youth sizes run small)
