GODFREY – An adult learner in Lewis and Clark Community College’s Project READ program has been recognized by the State of Illinois with a Spotlight on Achievement Award.

Seble Burton, of Alton, is one of only 10 students to receive the award statewide.

Burton was referred to L&C’s Project READ program after applying for a job at Olin Corporation, a collaborating partner with the program. Although she passed the math portion of the company’s standard test, she struggled with the reading portion.

After being matched with a Project READ tutor, Burton put in hours beyond what was asked of her.

“Seble is an exemplary learner who worked two jobs while attending tutoring twice a week,” said Adult Education Community Services Coordinator Sheila Vaughn. “She is a perfect example of the benefits of hard work and perseverance.”

Burton began her work with Project READ in August 2019, and by January 2020, her reading skills had improved so much she was referred back to Olin where she passed their entry exam and earned a job in their Winchester Division.

“This is a big deal because few referrals make this kind of effort or get this level of life-changing result,” Vaughn said.

Burton credits L&C’s Project READ for her success.

“They helped me with my reading and comprehension,” Burton said. “Olin sent me to this program and I succeeded. I thank Project READ for my success.”

Each year, the Illinois Secretary of State’s Literacy Office and the State Library recognize the achievements of individuals who support the adult literacy effort in Illinois. The Spotlight on Achievement Awards go to inspiring adult learners who have shown tremendous growth as they work to improve their reading skills or to learn the English language.

Project READ is a free program that matches students with trained volunteer tutors from the community. Prospective participants can enjoy the flexibility of scheduled session times and locations according to their availability.

Those interested in Project READ or volunteer tutoring can contact Vaughn at (618) 468-4153 or visit www.lc.edu/Project_READ_Tutoring.

Sept. 20-26 is National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week. Celebrate with L&C by sharing your stories on social media using #AEFLWeek and #TrailblazersTogether.

