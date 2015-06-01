 Veteran Bob Hellrung receives a new American flag from Rodney Cook of Project Operation Let It Wave.

Bob Hellrung had a special day recently when Rodney Cook, representing Project Operation Let It Wave, presented him with a beautiful American flag.

The program started locally in 2013. Hellrung is the 87th veteran to receive an American flag from the project.

Cook said providing flags to veterans is something he loves to do.

Home Depot sells American-made flags and the project purchases their flags from them.

“Every flag is American made, which is important to us,” Cook said.

Hellrung served from 1961 to 1967. He was a mail clerk in the Air Force from 1961 to 1967. Hellrung received his flag at the Lincoln-Douglas Statue in Alton.

“It was pretty touching,” Hellrung said. “When I was in the service, it was a general rite of passage.”

Hellrung said what he learned most from being in the service was “pride” and “a sense of accomplishment.”

The area man spent much of his time in Germany and Dallas, Texas.

Cook said their flag program has tried to touch veterans from throughout Jerseyville, Alton and all the way to Edwardsville.

Jeff and Tammi Smith provide Rodney Cook of Project Operation Let It Wave with a $700 check they raised through church efforts. Cook said he was most appreciative of the donation for his flag program for veterans.

