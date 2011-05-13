At the onset of the American Revolution in 1776, Thomas Paine penned the immortal words, “These are the times that try men’s souls.”

Today, our trying times bring a broke government (have you ever heard of such a thing?), high unemployment rates, gasoline prices going through the roof, health care that’s too expensive and crime becoming more and more ridiculous. The constant changing of the weather is revealing the end times the Bible speaks about.

Now is the time for a Greater Good. There is good and then there is a Greater Good. We all have a level of Good, but we have gotten comfortable with the Good we do. William Penn said, “ I expect to pass this life but once, if therefore, there be any kindness I can show or any Good thing I can do to any fellow being let me do it now and not defer or neglect it as I shall not pass this way again.”

2011 is the time to create a Greater Good. The Greater Good gives us the opportunity to show compassion, even in this economy. Hebrews 12:1 says, “Therefore we also, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us…” I say to the community, let’s lay aside our differences, our uniqueness and create a Greater Good.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mexico Village People are a 501c3 neighborhood organization that has been in existence for 10 years. We are proposing a free clinic to increase knowledge about health care and to absorb some of the health care expenses, and a community center in a distressed neighborhood for low-income, low-education, one-parent households. Would you consider helping us create a GREATER GOOD?

Linda Price

Mexico Village People

1710 Muny Vista Drive Apt 227

Alton, Il 62002

More like this: