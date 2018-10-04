EDWARDSVILLE - The World Wide Technology Warehouses off Illinois-255 are developing more every day.

Edwardsville Economic Development Director Walt Williams has said the warehouses will have huge implications for Edwardsville and the surrounding area.

The two warehouses are projected to be open by the spring 2019 and fall 2019 and are projected to produce much more than 500 jobs in the end, with considerable possible expansion.

The above photos show the development as of this week.

