Neighborhood improvements continue in Alton with the plans to demolish derelict properties located at 428 E 14th, 324 Main, and 322 Main. In addition to demolishing unsafe properties, a proposed ordinance has been prepared establishing an administrative fee to cover the costs of preparing the lien and filing the lien with Madison County.

Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst said, “Investing in our neighborhoods is the key to the economic vitality of our community. Removing unsafe structures is a priority of my administration and I will continue to work to improve our neighborhoods by removing derelict properties. Establishing this fee shifts the burden of paying the administration fee from the taxpayers to those property owners that let their properties fall into a state of disrepair.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: