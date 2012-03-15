ALTON, IL – Many families are unprepared to deal with the legal and financial consequences of a serious illness such as Alzheimer’s disease. “Looking Ahead: Planning for Legal and Financial Issues,” a free program presented by Alton Memorial Hospital and the Alzheimer's Association, will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms.

Local attorneys Rosalind Robertson and Stephen Jones, specialists in elder law, will speak. Legal tools such as powers of attorney, advance directives and estate planning will be discussed at length.

Light refreshments will be available. Seating is limited, so call 1-800-392-0936 today to register.

