ALTON - Area girls ages 9-12 and their mothers or caregivers are invited to attend a free program focusing on growth and development at “Years of Change for Girls” Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m., at OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, 815 East Fifth Street.

“The changes that take place when maturing from a girl to a young woman can be confusing at times,” said Tammy Stilwell, Clinical Outreach Educator. “Girls and adult participants will learn about basic anatomy, physical, emotional and mental changes that take place, as well as the importance of taking care of themselves through this special time.” Additional topics discussed include peer pressure, personal hygiene and healthy lifestyle choices.

“One of the benefits of this program is that it provides an opportunity for communication between the girls and the adults,” said Tammy. “We can give them the tools needed that allow them to talk about developmental issues.”

For more information or to register, please call 618-465-2264.

