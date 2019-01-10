GREENVILLE - Greenville University President Ivan Filby is pleased to announce the hire of Terrell Carter, pastor, professor, artist and community leader, as vice president and chief diversity officer for Greenville University. Carter will join the University on June 1, 2019. As chief diversity officer, Carter will lead the development and implementation of a comprehensive diversity plan for the institution, as well as work with faculty, staff and students to champion the importance of diversity and inclusion within the G.U. culture.

“As a Christ-centered educational institution in the Wesleyan tradition, Greenville University believes that every person carries the image of God,” says Filby, “and it is our sacred duty to treat people accordingly. The University approaches diversity and inclusion from this biblical perspective, believing that the diversity we find in our natural world and in human society is a rich gift from God—a gift that helps us to experience God’s great love and mercy in new ways.”

Carter’s professional experience prior to joining Greenville University includes:

Director of contextualized learning and assistant professor of practical theology at Central Baptist Theological Seminary.

Pastor of Webster Groves Baptist Church.

Executive director for North Newstead Association and CREATE, Inc, focused on community development in the St. Louis area.

Service on the St. Louis police force.

Author of Walking the Blue Line: A Police Officer Turned Community Activist Provides Solutions to the Racial Divide and Healing Racial Divides: Finding Strength in Our Diversity.

