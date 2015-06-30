Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support, Inc., is a charity that is near and dear to the heart of professional wrestling promoter Rob Mangrum.

He and his wife lost their two newborn children shortly after their birth because of a rare Twins Syndrome. Their loss changed his life and he wants to give back to an agency that helped him significantly.

Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to present a professional wrestling charity event on Saturday, July 11. This professional wrestling event will be held at The Sports Academy, located at 101 The Game Drive in Glen Carbon. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the event. Tickets for children from five to twelve years old are $5. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support, Inc., a community organization whose mission is to provide support to anyone who experiences the tragic death of a baby.

“I told my bosses, this is a charity that is near and dear to me,” Mangrum said. “When you lose a child it is one of those things you don’t want to imagine and is one of the hardest things to deal with. Your friends and family want to be there to support you, but they don’t always understand what you are going through. Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support helped me and my wife a lot and we now want give back to them.”

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring profressional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. Dynamo Pro Wrestling has presented many professional wrestling fundraising events for organizations such as the Collinsville Raiders Football League, the Pittsfield High School Athletic Department, the American Stroke Association, and the Greater St. Louis Multiple Sclerosis Society. This event will feature many Dynamo Pro Wrestling favorites, such as Dynamo Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Mike Outlaw, Dynamo Pro Tag Team Champions “The Black Hand Warriors”, “The King of Chaos” Ricky Cruz, “The Bum Rush Brothers”, “DirdEY” Jake Dirden, Keon Option, Justin D’Air, Ozzie Gallagher, Evan Morris, and Danny Adams.

Dynamo Pro Wrestling asks the community join in helping to raise money for Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support, Inc.

For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out its website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro.

For additional information on the Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support, Inc, you can check out their website at www.nationalshare.org, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Share-Pregnancy-Infant-Loss-Support-Inc/112835372099879, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Share1977.

For additional information regarding this event, please contact:

Jim Yount, promoter, Dynamo Pro Wrestling, Support, Inc., 314-452-8868; Sarah Lawrenz, development director, Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss or Rob Mangrum, media relations director, Dynamo Pro Wrestling, 618-420-0049.

