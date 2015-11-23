World Powerhouse Wrestling is proud to present a professional wrestling event on, November 28th, 2015. This professional wrestling event will be held at The Collinsville VFW, located at 1234 Vandalia st.Collinsville , Illinois. Doors open at 6:30 P.M. with a bell time of 7:00 P.M. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the event. Tickets for children from five to twelve years old are $6.

This event will feature many World Powerhouse Wrestling favorites, such as Co- Champion Xavier Frost and Co-Champion Damian Blade , Tag Team Champions Alex Steele and Knyght”, The legion, Christian Haze, Gideon Morbid and many others.

Please join us For exciting action of a title unification match. Damian Blade vs. Xavier Frost. A Tag Team tables match for the titles with Alex Steele and Knyght vs Legion members Scar and Victor Cortez. For additional information on World Powerhouse Wrestling , you can check out our website at http://www.wpwpro.com, follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/worldpowerhousewrestling?fref=ts

