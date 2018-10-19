EDWARDSVILLE - For the second time, the Professional Grounds Management Society (PGMS) has honored Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a Green Star Award® Merit Award for being among the best-maintained landscapes in the nation. SIUE was recognized at the 2018 PGMS annual awards dinner on Thursday, Oct. 18 at the Galt House in Louisville, Ky.

“The SIUE grounds department readily and enthusiastically accepts the challenge of achieving a high level of excellence, keeping this outstanding University in the forefront of higher education today,” said Steve Brandenburg, SIUE assistant director of facilities management. SIUE was previously honored in 2011.

The goals of the Green Star Award® program are:

To bring national recognition to grounds manicured with a high degree of excellence

To recognize individual professional efforts leading to high maintenance standards and high quality appearance of the landscape

The program covers all types of private, public commercial and industrial landscapes. To qualify for entry, a landscape must be at least two years old and under continuous maintenance for at least two years. SIUE competed in the campus/university grounds category.

The PGMS has a mission to promote well-maintained landscapes throughout the country and to challenge those responsible for maintenance of grounds to achieve a higher level of excellence.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

