ALTON - Junior guard Kiyoko Proctor may not have actually scored her 1,000th career point at home against Chatham Glenwood Thursday night, but that's the night she chose to celebrate the occasion.

Redbirds' head coach Deserea Howard believes that Proctor reached that milestone back on Dec. 19 in a 78-18 win at Belleville West.

"I think it was a long time coming," coach Howard said. "I'm really excited for her. She was excited to do it in front of her friends and family. Now we can move on to the next goal for her."

After the very successful Morton Holiday Tournament, Howard believes that Proctor came into Thursday night's game with more than 1,100 career points.

Proctor was Alton's second player this season to reach the milestone after senior Alyssa Lewis joined the 1,000-point club back in December as well.

"We've got one more on the way," coach Howard said. "It's exciting. They deserve this stuff, they work hard for these things. We're just here to support them."

Howard was referring to junior Jarius Powers who she believes is around 60 points away from joining Proctor and Lewis.

After a 67-35 win over Chatham Glenwood, the Redbirds remain undefeated at 16-0. They will play at home again on Tuesday, Jan. 9 against Collinsville with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

