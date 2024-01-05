Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - Junior guard Kiyoko Proctor may not have actually scored her 1,000th career point at home against Chatham Glenwood Thursday night, but that's the night she chose to celebrate the occasion.

Redbirds' head coach Deserea Howard believes that Proctor reached that milestone back on Dec. 19 in a 78-18 win at Belleville West.

"I think it was a long time coming," coach Howard said. "I'm really excited for her. She was excited to do it in front of her friends and family. Now we can move on to the next goal for her."

Article continues after sponsor message

After the very successful Morton Holiday Tournament, Howard believes that Proctor came into Thursday night's game with more than 1,100 career points.

Proctor was Alton's second player this season to reach the milestone after senior Alyssa Lewis joined the 1,000-point club back in December as well.

"We've got one more on the way," coach Howard said. "It's exciting. They deserve this stuff, they work hard for these things. We're just here to support them."

Howard was referring to junior Jarius Powers who she believes is around 60 points away from joining Proctor and Lewis.

After a 67-35 win over Chatham Glenwood, the Redbirds remain undefeated at 16-0. They will play at home again on Tuesday, Jan. 9 against Collinsville with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

More like this:

Dec 8, 2023 - Proctor Leads With 19 Points, Lewis Adds 10, Alton Explodes To Big Start, O'Fallon Rallies, But Redbirds Hold Off Panthers

Nov 19, 2023 - Alton's Lone Senior Alyssa Lewis Commits To Play College Basketball In Italy - Is An Auto Butler Car Wash Athlete Of The Month For The Redbirds

Nov 16, 2023 - Alton Girls Basketball, And Their Newest Additions, Ready For Another Historic Season

Nov 18, 2023 - Lady Redbirds Open Season Strong - Win Tip-Off Tourney And Improve To 3-0

Dec 15, 2023 - Lewis Nets 1,000th Career Point, Alton Beats Lancers To Remain Undefeated

 