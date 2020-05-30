ALTON - Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany announced Friday that during the sheltering-in-place process, local artist Chrissie Chapman has created a beautiful series of watercolor paintings that feature historic Alton architecture titled "Downtime Painting Downtown."

Sets of 15 note cards with envelopes or postcards are now available for $18 (+ $2 shipping, handling & tax). Proceeds are generously being donated to Alton Main Street to help sustain the organization's mission of promoting and improving Alton's historic Downtown district.

ORDER HERE:

https://chrissie-chapman-art. square.site/

Article continues after sponsor message

The original paintings will be on display in the windows of Jacoby Arts Center from June 5-June 30.

"Chrissie is also a Professor at Lewis and Clark Community College, and plans to use this project in the curriculum for her “Science of Happiness” class as an example of a random act of kindness," McGibany said.

Find more of Chapman's work:

on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ chrissiechapmanart

or Instagram: www.instagram.com/ chrissiechapmanart