Proceeds Donated To Alton Main Street: Series Of Chrissie Chapman Watercolor Paintings Are Available
ALTON - Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany announced Friday that during the sheltering-in-place process, local artist Chrissie Chapman has created a beautiful series of watercolor paintings that feature historic Alton architecture titled "Downtime Painting Downtown."
Sets of 15 note cards with envelopes or postcards are now available for $18 (+ $2 shipping, handling & tax). Proceeds are generously being donated to Alton Main Street to help sustain the organization's mission of promoting and improving Alton's historic Downtown district.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ORDER HERE:
https://chrissie-chapman-art. square.site/
The original paintings will be on display in the windows of Jacoby Arts Center from June 5-June 30.
"Chrissie is also a Professor at Lewis and Clark Community College, and plans to use this project in the curriculum for her “Science of Happiness” class as an example of a random act of kindness," McGibany said.
Find more of Chapman's work:
on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ chrissiechapmanart
or Instagram: www.instagram.com/ chrissiechapmanart