ALTON - This February and March, Pro Automotive Services (of Wood River) and Andy’s Tire & Auto (of Alton) partnering with Atlanta, GA.-based NAPA Auto Parts to support the nationally recognized Brakes for Kids Charity Event. Contributions collected will be donated to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.

St. Jude is one of the world's premier pediatric cancer research centers. The mission of St. Jude’s is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion, or a family's ability to pay.

During this event, we will be offering free brake pads and shoes with any brake repair. In addition to the savings to our customers, we will also donate 10% of all brake repair costs to St. Jude.

Pro Automotive Services and Andy’s Auto & Tire, NAPA Auto Parts, St. Jude… “Together We Can Make a Difference… for the Rest of a Child’s Life!”

