SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement commending the House of Representatives on the passage of HB5142, the Birth Equity Initiative:

“Today’s passage of HB5142 by the House moves Illinois one step closer to our goal of making all mothers and children safer and healthier regardless of race or financial status. The Birth Equity Initiative will work to close the tragic gap in maternal mortality between Black women and other new parents, building an Illinois where everyone can feel safe in their decision to start and raise a family. I’m grateful to my General Assembly colleagues, particularly to sponsor Majority Leader Robyn Gabel, for recognizing the importance of this piece of legislation and look forward to the bills progress in the Senate.”

Statement from Comptroller Susana Mendoza on House Passage of the Healthcare Protection Act

Tonight, I applaud House lawmakers for passing HB 5395, the Healthcare Protection Act (HPA). Sponsored by Rep. Anna Moeller, the legislation finally gives power back to patients and their doctors to make personal medical decisions. Big, powerful insurance companies should not be dictating treatment options for patients.

I thank the Governor for proposing these comprehensive reforms that will prevent insurers from denying and delaying physician-ordered treatments. And, yes, it’s about time we remove prior authorization requirements for in-patient mental health care.

The HPA is a monumental step towards prioritizing patients over profit. I look forward to its passage in the Senate and being signed into law.

