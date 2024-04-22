BELLEVILLE — Today, Governor JB Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton joined legislators, doctors, patients, and stakeholders to kick off an advocacy tour in support of HB5395, the Healthcare Protection Act (HPA). After its passage in Illinois’ House of Representatives, Governor Pritzker’s administration and chief bill sponsors Representative Anna Moeller and Senator Robert Peters are gathering to promote the health insurance reform bill in cities across Illinois in preparation for the bill to reach the Senate.

“For far too long, insurance companies — not doctors —have been free to determine what treatment options patients should have — and how quickly they can receive it,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The Healthcare Protection Act is a set of consumer-focused health insurance reforms that will return a sense of autonomy and control to patients and their doctors. We’re protecting Illinois families, making it easier and a little less labyrinthian to navigate the world of healthcare and insurance.”

“The Healthcare Protection Act isn't merely about changing policies - it's about changing the narrative and reclaiming the fundamental principle that healthcare is a human right,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “By standing with this Act, we're prioritizing well-being over profits, and ensuring communities no longer face barriers to healing.”

The week-long HPA Tour begins with visits to hospitals in Belleville and Peoria on Monday and Rockford on Tuesday, where Governor Pritzker emphasized his administration’s work to curb predatory insurance practices and put medical power back into the hands of patients and their doctors. The bill, first proposed in the Governor’s FY25 Budget Address, bans step therapy, bans prior authorization for crisis mental health care, improves network adequacy, bans junk insurance plans, and ends unchecked rate increases for large group insurance companies.

“Affordable, accessible care should be considered a human right, and this measure will help people receive the care they deserve sooner and more effectively,” said Speaker Pro Tempore Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria). “I appreciate the advocacy and leadership from Gov. Pritzker, Rep. Moeller and every single individual who is helping to move our state forward with health care.”

“We must continue to prioritize action that lowers costs and expands opportunities for residents to receive quality health care,” said Representative Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea). “I appreciate the advocacy and commitment from Gov. Pritzker on this initiative, it’s going to help people in every part of our state."

“People throughout my community have shared stories about the terrible impacts of skyrocketing healthcare expenses,” said Representative Sharon Chung (D-Bloomington). “Patients receiving vital medical treatment are all too often saddled with punishing financial burdens for lifesaving care. This measure represents vital progress in the fight against such an insidious problem.”

“Healthcare is for people, not for profit,” said Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville). “That’s why we’re working to ensure that Illinoisans who depend on insurance to keep themselves and their families healthy don’t have the rug pulled out from under them when they try to use their benefits. Holding insurance companies accountable for out-of-date or inaccurate provider listings and preventing them from overruling doctors to pad their bottom lines are commonsense measures that are long overdue.”

“As lawmakers, it is our duty to ensure every citizen has access to quality health care without demanding hurdles,” said Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea). “It’s time for these big insurance companies to put patients first and prioritize their well-being over profit margins. The Healthcare Protection Act has the ability to open much-needed doors for patients, guaranteeing access to comprehensive health care for all Illinoisans.”

“Today, we take a stand against predatory insurance practices and put the power back where it belongs – in the hands of patients and their doctors,” said Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford). “The Healthcare Protection Act ensures that insurers prioritize people over profits, guaranteeing access to vital health care services without unnecessary barriers or inflated costs.”

