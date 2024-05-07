SPRINGFIELD - Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Manufacturer’s Association and representatives from the electric vehicle (EV) industry for the first ever “EV Showcase Day.” The event, hosted at the Governor’s Mansion, brought together electric vehicle makers and suppliers, industry stakeholders, and elected officials to highlight advancements in EV manufacturing.

“Today makes it clear: our sustained investments in our electric vehicle workforce and business environment are paying off,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m proud to be a partner to the IMA and the industry as a whole, and look forward to solidifying Illinois’ place as a powerhouse in the EV market now and for generations to come.” ?

“We’re proud to partner with Governor Pritzker and lawmakers to showcase our state’s dynamic and diverse electric vehicle ecosystem. Illinois has a long, proud history of automotive manufacturing and these industry leaders are helping to usher in a greener and more sustainable future,” said Mark Denzler, President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. “With our stellar education institutions, national laboratories, top-notch transportation sector, and unparalleled manufacturing strength, it’s no wonder Illinois is leading the electric vehicle revolution.”

The event included numerous product displays, including electric trucks, buses and other passenger vehicles, and charging stations. The products were showcased from a range of companies, and representatives from the following businesses and organizations joined the IMA and Governor Pritzker for the day’s events:

BorgWarner

EV Energy

EV Box

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Heartland Community College

Lion Electric Company

Rivian

Transfr

TCCI Manufacturing, and

UPS

Illinois has maintained its status as a leader in EV manufacturing and battery production, with notable incentives for companies looking to relocate to or expand in Illinois. Other considerable progress under the Pritzker Administration includes the recently funded Community Charging Program and the 2021 signing of the Climate & Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), which places the state on a path to 100% clean energy by 2045 and 1 million electric vehicles on the roads by 2030.

As of April 2024, Illinois has almost 3500 public EV charging ports ( 2417 Level 2 chargers and 1053 Level 3 chargers).

Additionally, in the past year alone, the Pritzker Administration launched $10M in funding for the Climate Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program, allocated $6M for the Energy Transition Barrier Reduction Program, and partnered with IMA and numerous EV manufacturers to open Illinois factory sites and ensure career pathways in EV production.

