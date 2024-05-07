BLOOMINGTON - Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, local stakeholders, and Ferrero North America leadership to celebrate the grand opening of the continent’s first Ferrero chocolate factory in Bloomington, Illinois. The 70,000 square-foot expansion to Ferrero’s manufacturing campus in Bloomington will produce chocolate used in iconic products like Kinder®, Ferrero Rocher®, Butterfinger®, and CRUNCH®. The facility is the company’s first chocolate processing plant in North America and third globally.

“Central Illinois is the heart of our nation, and this most recent $75 million Ferrero expansion is an exciting addition to a thriving manufacturing landscape in the region,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We have worked hard to make this one of the best states in the nation to do business, and to help companies like Ferrero deepen their roots here. Thank you to the folks at Ferrero for your commitment to the people of Illinois.”

Governor Pritzker joined the Ferrero North America team three years ago to break ground on the new facility, and the construction was completed this year.

This $75 million investment from Ferrero builds on the company’s continued impact in Illinois. In 2018, Ferrero took over management of a manufacturing plant in Franklin Park, Illinois, where they focus on Butterfinger and Baby Ruth products. The company also manufactures Keebler products at a plant located on 110th street in Chicago. In 2023, Ferrero opened an Innovation Center and R&D Lab in Chicago’s Marshall Field and Company Building.

“Bringing Ferrero’s decades of experience making high-quality, world class chocolate to Illinois – the heart of America’s food and confections industry – is going to help us achieve our goal of being the sweets and treats leader in the market,” said Alanna Cotton, President and Chief Business Officer of Ferrero North America. “Ferrero and Bloomington are going to be greater together for years to come.” ?

Article continues after sponsor message

Ferrero North America has made impressive contributions to the State’s economy, with nearly $300 million in output in Illinois alone. The company is one of the largest employers in the area, with a substantial number of jobs: over 1,500 current full-time staff in Illinois, 170 in the Marshall Field Building, and over 500 in Bloomington. Ferrero also partners with Heartland Community College on an apprenticeship program to train and certify maintenance workers for the plant.

“Ferrero opening its first ever North American chocolate factory in Bloomington reinforces Illinois’ reputation as a global leader in the confection and food processing industries,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “This facility boosts our state's economy while creating hundreds of new jobs for Illinoisans.”

“We are beyond grateful for Ferrero’s commitment to Bloomington with what is the latest in a string of public and private investments marking our ascension as a hub for business development and expansion,” said Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe. “Ferrero and other companies are choosing to invest millions of dollars in Bloomington and the region at record levels which should be seen as a testament to our strong workforce, unmatched quality of life and the creation of a welcoming business development climate through the city and our team of community partners.”

“The sweet success of Ferrero Chocolate ripples across the state. This is good news for Bloomington, Normal and the entire region,” said Town of Normal Mayor Chris Koos. “We are proud the Town of Normal is home to Heartland Community College’s apprenticeship program which helps welcome the plant’s workers to our community. Congratulations to Ferrero North America!”

“This is another step forward for the future of Bloomington, a community that is already making great economic progress,” said Rep. Sharon Chung (D-Bloomington). “Accelerating the growth of sustainable jobs bolsters the sound foundation on which to build a stronger future for Bloomington.”

"Today brings a monumental new chapter for Bloomington-Normal,” said Senator Dave Koehler (D-Peoria). “This expansion not only signifies economic growth and job opportunities for our community, but also solidifies Bloomington's position on the global stage of chocolate production. I look forward to seeing the impact this expansion will have on our community."

More like this: