CHICAGO – Illinois renters will continue to be protected through Governor JB Pritzker’s latest executive order that extended the statewide ban on residential evictions through September 18th.

The order banning the enforcement of residential evictions remains effective in all Illinois counties and continues to protect tenants who meet the eligibility criteria, despite the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the federal eviction moratorium from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) continues to process applications for the Illinois Rental Payment Program and is on target to approve all eligible applications in September.

Landlords are strongly encouraged not to file evictions when their rental assistance application is pending and reminded that a condition of receiving this assistance is an agreement to not pursue eviction due to unpaid rent during the program coverage period. Renters and landlords should also be aware that rental assistance from the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) is still available through a wide network of service providers. A list of providers, as well as organizations offering assistance with utility bills, free legal aid, and additional services, can be found at www.illinoisrentalassistance.org.

“While I am disappointed by the decision rendered by the U.S. Supreme Court, Illinoisans can be reassured that Governor Pritzker and his administration are doing everything possible to ensure our renters stay safe and stably housed,” said Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Executive Director Kristin Faust. “Illinois is a leader in the nation in administering and providing emergency rental assistance to those impacted by COVID-19. IHDA will continue to process pending applications for those renters eligible for the federal emergency rental assistance program to prevent eviction. While IHDA continues processing applications, those renters who are covered by the Governor’s eviction moratorium Executive Order do not have to worry about being evicted.”

“Governor Pritzker understands the importance of keeping people in their homes, especially with the Delta variant creating new concerns for families and communities,”said Grace B. Hou, Secretary, IDHS. “Displacing children, seniors and other vulnerable people in such a critical time intensifies the threat of COVID-19 and threatens the well-being of our families and neighbors. Financial assistance is still available, so I strongly encourage eligible families and persons to apply for rental assistance today if you are behind on your rent.”

Per the United States Department of the Treasury, Illinois is a leader in disbursing federal rental assistance throughout the state. To date, the Illinois Rental Payment Program administered by IHDA has received 98,865 applications, approved 29,880 applications, and paid out more than $234 million to renters experiencing hardships due to the pandemic for an average of $8,634 per household. Application approvals and payouts will continue to be announced as IHDA continues to review the pipeline of completed applications through the end of September. Additional rounds of rental and mortgage assistance will also be announced in the coming months. Applicants may check the status of their application at ILRPP.ihda.org/status. For additional information, contact the ILRPP call center at 866-454-3571.

The Illinois Rental Assistance Program administered by IDHS has distributed $13,870,905, assisting nearly 4400 families and individuals to stay stably housed and ensuring that tenants and landlords are financially secure to prevent a tide of evictions due to COVID-19. Applications are still being accepted. Renters in need of assistance should contact an IDHS service provider agency at: www.illinoisrentalassistance.org to apply today.

About the Illinois Housing Development Authority

IHDA (www.ihda.org) is a self-supporting state agency that finances the creation and preservation of affordable housing across Illinois. Since its creation in 1967, IHDA has allocated $18 billion and financed approximately 255,000 affordable housing units for residents of Illinois.

About the Illinois Department of Human Services

The Department of Human Services is Illinois' largest State agency, with more than 13,000 employees. Illinois created IDHS in 1997, to provide our state's residents with streamlined access to integrated services, especially those who are striving to move from welfare to work and economic independence, and others who face multiple challenges to self-sufficiency. IDHS is proud of its diversity, efficiency, and the services that the agency and its community partners provide to Illinois citizens.

