SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director John J. Kim today announced the opening of the next round of funding for the Illinois Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program. Applications are being accepted starting November 1 and must be postmarked no earlier than November 1. Individuals can access and complete an application for a rebate under Illinois’ EV Rebate Program at: https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/ceja/electric-vehicle-rebates.html.

Rebates will be issued to eligible applicants subject to availability of funds. The General Assembly has appropriated up to $12 million to Illinois EPA for the EV Rebate program for the current fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. Actual funding amounts will be determined by the amount of money available in the Electric Vehicle Rebate Fund.

Due to the substantial interest in the program, Illinois EPA anticipates the available funds being depleted in advance of the close of the application window on January 31, 2024, and encourages interested purchasers to submit applications as soon as possible to increase the chance of receiving a rebate. Applications are reviewed in postmark order, with applications from low-income purchasers receiving priority.

“Thanks to our nation-leading Climate and Equitable Jobs Act’s innovative rebate program, ownership of an electric vehicle has never been more accessible and attainable in Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The livelihood of our neighborhoods depends on access to affordable, clean energy technology—and Illinoisans now have the chance to help us combat the climate crisis and reach our ambitious goal of putting one million EVs on the road by 2030.”

“The increased interest and adoption of electric vehicles in Illinois has resulted in an overwhelming response to the Illinois EV Rebate Program,” said Director Kim. “We are excited to offer another opportunity to provide approximately 3,000 additional rebates to recent EV purchasers.”

The EV Rebate Program was created under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Pritzker in the Fall of 2021. Eligibility requirements for an EV rebate in Illinois include, but are not limited to:

• The rebate application must be postmarked within 90 days of the vehicle purchase date AND the rebate application must be postmarked within the rebate cycle that begins November 1, 2023.

• The purchaser must reside in Illinois at time of vehicle purchase and at the time the rebate is issued. The vehicle must be purchased from a dealer licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State.

• The vehicle cannot have been the subject of a previous EV rebate under this program.

• Only individuals can receive a rebate, and an individual can receive only one EV rebate under this program.

• The rebate amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the vehicle.

• The purchaser must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 12 consecutive months immediately after the vehicle purchase date.

• Documentation requirements include copies of purchase invoice, proof of payment, vehicle registration, and IRS W-9 or W-8 records.

As required under CEJA, Illinois EPA will prioritize the review and award of rebates for low-income purchasers. Low-income is defined as persons and families whose income does not exceed 80 percent of the State median income, as established by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. A table with current income thresholds is included in the application instructions.

The Illinois EPA’s EV Rebate website includes a Frequently Asked Questions (en Español) document to answer questions about the program. Individuals seeking receipt confirmation should send their application and support document via certified mail.

Individuals interested in receiving updates on Illinois EPA’s EV programs may register for the EV Listserv at: https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/ceja/electric-vehicle-rebates.html.

