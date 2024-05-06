CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) today issued 35 additional Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses to applicants from the Social Equity Criteria Lottery (SECL). Conducted in July 2023, all 35 applicants issued a conditional license met social equity criteria under the Social Equity Criteria Lottery’s administrative rules. The list of today’s 35 selected awardees and the next steps for the conditional license period are available on IDFPR’s Adult Use Cannabis webpage. An additional 13 conditional licenses are also expected to be issued soon, for a total of 48 new conditional licensees.

“Today’s announcement is yet another success story for Illinois placing equity at the forefront of legalizing cannabis,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Righting the wrongs from the failed drug war means more jobs and opportunities in the communities hit hardest, which will mean more resources to ensure Illinois’ cannabis industry remains the most equitable in the country.”

Applicants issued a conditional license will now have 365 days to build their dispensary and receive final approval from IDFPR for their Adult Use Cannabis Dispensing Organization License. They may also apply for a 180-day extension of their conditional license by completing and submitting an application to IDFPR. Dispensaries may only begin adult use cannabis sales once they receive their full license from IDFPR.

“As part of the Pritzker Administration, IDFPR is proud of its hard work in making sure the process for dispensary licensure in Illinois results in ownership that reflects the diversity of our great state,” said IDFPR Secretary Mario Treto, Jr. “We look forward to working with today’s conditional licensees so they have every opportunity to earn full licensure and join Illinois’ equitable cannabis industry.”

Of the 55 applicants drawn in the SECL, seven applicants did not meet the licensing criteria or otherwise could not be issued a conditional license. In those regions where a conditional license is denied, IDFPR will contact the next applicants selected in the July 2023 lottery to submit proof that they meet social equity applicant criteria in order to obtain a conditional license. Each applicant’s unique application number may be found here. IDFPR will directly contact the next applicants selected with more information.

There are currently 202 adult use cannabis dispensaries in Illinois, including 92 social equity dispensaries that have opened their doors. One hundred and eight applicants selected in the 2022 social equity lotteries are still in the process of working towards their full dispensary licenses. IDFPR will continue to issue full adult use cannabis dispensary licenses as applicants continue to meet the final licensing criteria. In addition, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) recently concluded accepting applications for Direct Forgivable Loans for conditional dispensary license holders. Further updates – including recipients of the loans and when additional loans will be made available – will come from DCEO.

