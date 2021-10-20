CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced today that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved six new retailers significantly expanding the options for Illinois’ 1.8 million SNAP recipients to purchase groceries online. The newly approved retailers include Schnucks, Capri IGA, County Market, FairPlay Neighborhood Market, Supermercados El Guero, and Woodman’s Market, which, operate a combined 83 stores across Illinois.

"Every resident in Illinois deserves equitable access to healthy food options, regardless of their income level or the neighborhood they call home. This latest round of expansion for online SNAP retailers is helping make that a reality for thousands of SNAP customers across the state,” said Governor JB Pritzker."By launching online purchasing over a year ago during the pandemic, my administration continues to provide families with new and easier ways to shop for food in Illinois.”

The USDA first approved IDHS' SNAP EBT Online implementation plan in June 2020, which gave SNAP customers the ability to enter their Personal Identification Number (PIN) to purchase groceries online. All SNAP recipients with Link cards in Illinois are able to participate.

With the addition of Capri IGA, County Market, FairPlay Neighborhood Market, Schnucks, Supermercados El Guero, and Woodman’s Market, Illinois residents now have a total of nine online options for SNAP families. ALDI, Amazon, and Walmart also accept online orders in Illinois. Additional grocery retailers interested in the program can find more information and apply at http://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/online-purchasing-pilot.

"We are so pleased that our partners at the USDA approved six new retailers for SNAP online in Illinois," said IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou."We are here to strengthen underserved communities throughout the state. Families in Illinois who have been hit hard by the pandemic will benefit from more grocers offering SNAP online."

The USDA requires all SNAP authorized retailers, including authorized online retailers, to ensure SNAP benefits are used to purchase eligible food items. A list of eligible food items that can be purchased using SNAP benefits is available here: https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/eligible-food-items.

Illinois residents can use the SNAP eligibility calculator to determine if they are eligible for SNAP benefits. IDHS has an additional resource page for SNAP benefit amounts and eligibility limits that can be viewed here: https://www.dhs.state.il.us/OneNetLibrary/27897/documents/Brochures/124.pdf

Related updates on Illinois Online SNAP program will be posted at www.DHS.illinois.gov/OnlineSNAP.



Retailer Information:

Schnucks has 35 locations that will be accepting online purchases.

• 907 East Hwy 50 - O'Fallon

• 2222 Troy Rd. - Edwardsville

• 800 Carlyle Ave. - Belleville

• 625 Lincoln Hwy - Fairview Heights

• 501 Beltline Rd. - Collinsville

• 2665 North Illinois St. - Swansea

• 5720 North Belt West - Belleville

• 72 Airport Plz - Bethalto

• 1900 East Edwardsville Rd. - Wood River

• 3100 Madison Ave. - Granite City

• 2811 Homer Adams Pkwy - Alton

• 150 Waterloo Commons Dr. - Waterloo

• 1615 Camp Jackson - Cahokia

• 2712 Godfrey - Godfrey

• 200 N Vine St. - Urbana

• 1301 Savoy Plaza Center - Savoy

• 109 N. Mattis Rd. - Champaign

• 1701 East Empire St. - Bloomington

• 202 Eastwood Dr. - Mahomet

• 975 South Annie Glidden Rd. - Dekalb

• 1750 Bradford Lane - Normal

• 2206 Barnes Blvd - Cherry Valley

• 6410 E. State St. - Rockford

• 4860 Hononegah Rd. - Roscoe

• 1810 Harlem - Loves Park

• 2642 Charles St. - Rockford

• 3134 11th St. - Rockford

• 1129 W. Broadway - Centralia

• 915 W Main - Carbondale

• 4800 N University - Peoria

• 10405 N Centerway Dr. - Peoria

• 1911 Sangamon Ave, E - Springfield

• 1001 Court St. - Pekin

• 2801 Chatham Rd. - Springfield

• 1000 Columbia Centre Dr. - Columbia

SNAP participants can sign up on the Instacart website or mobile app. Customers can also add their SNAP/EBT card through payment methods within account settings.

Capri IGA has two locations that will be accepting online purchases for pickup at their stores.

Article continues after sponsor message

• 224 E. Harris Ave. - Greenville

• 201 Vandalia Rd. - Hillsboro

SNAP participants can sign up at www.capriiga.com if they do not already have an account.



County Market has 31 locations that will be accepting online purchases.

• 201 W. Blackhawk Dr. - Byron

• 408 Walnut Street - Carthage

• 331 Stoughton Street - Champaign

• 2901 West Kirby - Champaign

• 551 W Lincoln Ave - Charleston

• 1099 Jason Place - Chatham

• 2917 N Vermillion St. - Danville

• 1380 N Galena Avenue - Dixon

• 1090 East Fort Street - Farmington

• 415 E 1st. St. - Gibson City

• 619 N 3rd Street - Girard

• 943 East Laurel Avenue - Havana

• 518 South Main Street - Lewistown

• 2000 Western Ave - Mattoon

• 1120 N. 6th Street - Monmouth

• 422 South Market - Monticello

• 6 North Poplar Street - Pana

• 500 E. Sangamon Ave. - Petersburg

• 825 West Washington - Pittsfield

• 406 West Madison - Pontiac

• 4830 Broadway - Quincy

• 520 N 24th Street - Quincy

• 1201 East Grove Avenue - Rantoul

• 520 West Clinton Street - Rushville

• 119 Illini Boulevard - Sherman

• 210 East Carpenter Street - Springfield

• 2777 S. 6th Street - Springfield

• 1903 W. Monroe St. - Springfield

• 1501 South Dirksen Parkway - Springfield

• 210 West 3rd. St. - Sterling

• 1628 Georgetown Road - Tilton

SNAP participants can sign up on the Instacart website or mobile app. Customers can also add their SNAP/EBT card through payment methods within account settings.



FairPlay Foods has seven locations that will be accepting online purchases.

• 4640 S. Halsted St. - Chicago

• 2200 S. Western Ave. - Chicago

• 2323 W. 111th St. - Chicago

• 3057 W. 159th St. - Markham

• 8700 S. Cicero Ave. - Oak Lawn

• 6620 W. 111th St. - Worth

• 8631 W. 95th St. – Hickory Hills

SNAP participants can sign up here if they do not already have an account. SNAP participants can find all of the SNAP eligible items on the FairPlay Foods shop webpage by selecting the EBT SNAP Eligible option on the left-hand side under the categories list labeled EBT SNAP Eligible.

Supermercados El Guero has three locations that will be accepting online purchases for pickup at their stores.

• 1520 Theodore St. - Crest Hill

• 850 N Farnsworth Ave. - Aurora

• 4023 S. Archer Ave. - Chicago

SNAP participants can sign up at supermercadoselguero.com if they do not already have an account. SNAP participants can find all of the SNAP eligible items by selecting items labeled with a checkmark of EBT SNAP Eligible.



Woodman’s Market has five locations that will be accepting online purchases for pickup at their stores.

• 151 Hansen Blvd. - North Aurora

• 2100 Randall Rd. - Carpentersville

• 3155 McFarland Rd. - Rockford

• 1550 Deerfield Parkway - Buffalo Grove

• 27555 IL Route 120 - Lakemoor

SNAP participants can sign up to purchase groceries online at www.woodmans-food.com if they do not already have an account. Once an account is created, SNAP participants can purchase groceries from Woodman’s Market online.

More like this: