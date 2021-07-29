Pritzker Administration Announces Results Of Qualifying Applicant Lottery To Award 55 Conditional Adult-use Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR or Department) announced today the results of the Qualifying Applicant Lottery for 55 Conditional Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses (Conditional Licenses), from a pool of 626 unique applicants who scored 85 percent or greater in their applications.
Two additional lotteries are scheduled in the coming weeks for 130 additional Conditional Licenses.
Before Conditional Licenses are issued, the Department will initiate a review process to ensure applicants selected meet all statutorily required rules that must be fulfilled before a Conditional License can be issued.
“Illinois has taken the most comprehensive approach in the country to putting social justice at the heart of cannabis legalization, and today is an important day in expanding the diversity of the industry – on top of all the work we’ve already done to expunge convictions and investing tens of millions of cannabis revenue into the communities hit hardest by the war on drugs,” said Toi Hutchinson, senior advisor to the governor for cannabis. “We look forward to seeing businesses get off the ground and into this space.”
“We are pleased to announce the results of today’s lottery on this monumental day, which represents just one of many more steps we will be taking to help further the Illinois Adult Use Cannabis industry,” said Mario Treto, Jr., Acting Secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. “We look forward to ensuring an inclusive and equitable cannabis program whose makeup accurately reflects the diversity of our great state of Illinois.”
No individual principal officer or applicant can receive more than two Conditional Licenses in this lottery. In the event a principal officer or applicant group has an application selected more than two times, the principal officer or the applicant group must complete the Department’s Abandonment Form to notify the Department of the BLS Region in which the applicant will be declining a Conditional License. Failure to submit the Abandonment Form within 5 business days after the Department posts the results of the Qualifying Applicant Lottery will result in the denial of all Conditional Licenses from this lottery to all applicants associated with the principal officer or applicant group that is over the limit.
Additionally, an applicant may not have a principal officer who is also a principal officer in more than ten Early Approval Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses, Conditional Licenses, and Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses. Should a principal officer find themselves in that situation, the principal officer must choose which license(s) to abandon by notifying IDFPR in writing. If the principal officer and/or applicant does not notify IDFPR, the Department will not issue the applicant all available conditional licenses drawn in this lottery.
IDFPR may also deny issuance of Conditional Licenses to any applicant who has a principal officer, board member, or person having a financial or voting interest of 5% or greater who is delinquent in filing any required tax return or paying any amount owed to the State of Illinois.
Those selected in this lottery who receive a Conditional License shall have 180 days to identify a physical location for the dispensing organization’s retail storefront. Groups unable to find a physical location within 180 days may receive an extension of an additional 180 days from IDFPR or be allowed to transfer their Conditional License to another BLS Region specified by the Department. If no extension is granted, the conditional adult use dispensing organization license shall be rescinded and awarded in accordance to the rules of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.
The lottery results may change as a result of court orders or administrative review.
The second lottery, the Social Equity Justice Involved Lottery, will be conducted by the Illinois Lottery on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
The results of the Qualifying Applicant Lottery can be found below.
Results of Lottery for Qualifying Applicant Lottery
For Conditional Licenses Per BLS Region
The Qualifying Applicant Lottery, with 17 BLS Region drawings, was conducted on 7/29/2021 for 55 Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses (“Conditional License”). Below are the results of the drawings for each BLS region identifying the order in which each Qualifying Applicant was drawn. This order determines the order in which the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (“Department”) will award the available Conditional Licenses in each BLS region.
Applicants who have the opportunity to be awarded a Conditional License in the Qualifying Applicant Lottery are subject to strict limitations on the number of total licenses, as mandated by Public Act 102-98. An applicant’s failure to report to the Department that it has exceeded the statutory license limitations will result in the Department’s refusal to issue any of the Conditional Licenses resulting from the Qualifying Applicant Lottery.
Below are the Department’s certified results of the Qualifying Applicant Lottery for each drawing by BLS Region. Each list identifies the applicants who have an opportunity to receive a Conditional License from that drawing. In order to receive a Conditional License, each applicant must satisfy the statutorily mandated abandonment periods and tax-compliance checks.
Those applicants who have been selected for a conditional license are subject to the statutory requirements of the principal officer and license limitations and tax compliance checks, available here. If an applicant is required to abandon a license because it exceeds the license limitations, the applicant shall have five business days, from the day the results of the Qualifying Applicant Lottery are posted to the Department’s website, to abandon, and the next drawn applicant will be notified of their opportunity to be awarded a conditional license. Additionally, if an applicant cannot prove its tax compliance within 60 days of winning a conditional license in accordance with 68 IAC 1291.95, the Department will deny issuance of the Conditional License(s) and the next drawn applicant will be notified of their eligibility to be awarded a conditional license. Therefore, the result lists below may change pending the abandonment of an applicant’s conditional license and/or an applicant’s failure to prove tax compliance. This means additional applicants, whose draw order followed the abandoning applicant’s order, may become an awarded applicant.
The Department’s announcement of this list is its final administration decision for the Qualifying Applicant Lottery under Section 15-175 of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act (“Act”). The announced conditional licenses to be awarded may be subject to change as a result of court orders or administrative review.
Term
Meaning
Unique Lottery Number
The Unique Lottery Number is randomly assigned to a Unique Applicant Number. The Unique Lottery Number will be used to identify the results of the lottery drawing.
Unique Application Number
A Unique Application Number was assigned to all applications.
Applicant Name
The Applicant Name reflects the entity’s name as submitted on the original application.
Order Drawn
This reflects the order in which the Unique Lottery Numbers were drawn by the Illinois State Lottery.
BLS Region #1 (Bloomington) 1 Conditional License Available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
37
3946229
LAND OF LINCOLN DISPENSARY LLC
BLS Region #2 (Cape Girardeau) 1 Conditional License Available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
17
3946452
DO MOR DEVELOPMENT, LLC
BLS Region #3 (Carbondale-Marion) 1 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
43
3956505
SOCIAL EQUITY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C.
BLS Region #4 (Champaign-Urbana) 1 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
27
3946968
DSG OPCO IL, LLC
BLS Region #5 (Chicago-Naperville-Elgin) 36 Conditional Licenses Available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
671
3951363
GREEN & BRANSFORD, LLC
2
1874
3951784
WESTSIDE VISIONARIES LLC
3
848
3963537
GREEN STAR
4
1831
3949855
VILLAGE COURT HOLDINGS, LLC
5
1113
3949263
JOINT VENTURES 1, LLC
6
977
3949915
HIGH HOPES CHICAGO, LLC
7
879
3953397
GREENLEAF INVESTMENT OPERATIONS, LLC
8
1317
3953066
MURRAY FOOD SERVICES, INC.
9
437
3947835
EEL - ILLINOIS LLC
10
1184
3949750
KXD PARTNERS, LLC
11
184
3963113
BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC
12
525
3951011
FAMILY ROOTS, LLC
13
1080
3953934
INLABS I LLC
14
1808
3948703
VERTICAL MANAGEMENT LLC
15
18
3950814
24TH REGIMENT - LATINO VETERANS' UNIT LLC
16
1250
3950407
MARIGROW INC.
17
1344
3951780
NIRVANA MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
18
420
3951670
EARTHMED, LLC
19
1834
3949887
VISE PARTNERS, LLC
20
143
3962777
BLOUNTS&MOORE
21
1911
3949801
WORLD OF WEED
22
1340
3949648
NIRVANA CENTER ILLINOIS, LLC
23
931
3949285
HAAAYY, LLC
24
553
3952764
FLOWER POINTS, LLC
25
160
3950039
BLUE LEAF LLC
26
1044
3950486
ILLINOIS KINDNESS LLC
27
302
3950459
CESAM, LLC
28
231
3947202
CANNA VERDE LLC
29
801
3951611
GREEN & WILLIAMS, LLC
30
623
3953443
GRD ILLINOIS LLC
31
1504
3966035
RENU LLC
32
1129
3963034
KAP-JG LLC
33
1154
3953006
KECHWA, LLC
34
779
3948754
GREEN & RANDLE, LLC
35
554
3963130
FLY SOCIETY GROUP OF AURORA, LLC
36
536
3952591
FAMILY TREES LLC
BLS Region #6 (Danville) 1 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
46
3961825
PARKWAY DISPENSARY
BLS Region #7 (Davenport-Moline-Rock Island) 1 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
86
3960742
WEST SIDE COLLABORATIVE, LLC
BLS Region #8 (Decatur) 1 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
9
3961283
CLEAN SLATE OPCO, LLC
17BLS Region #9 (Kankakee) 1 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
29
3960622
GRD ILLINOIS LLC
BLS Region #10 (Peoria) 2 Conditional Licenses available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
53
3955455
FELLO INC.
2
136
3955856
SOCIAL EQUITY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C.
BLS Region #11 (Rockford) 1 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
38
3957176
DMR WELLNESS LLC
BLS Region #12 (St. Louis) 3 Conditional Licenses available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
86
3954485
FORTUNATE SON PARTNERS LLC
2
67
3962702
EMERALD COAST, LLC
3
44
3954590
CTY ENTERPRISES, LLC
BLS Region #13 (Springfield) 1 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
31
3943165
HERBAN QUALITY CONTROL
BLS Region #14 (Northwest Illinois nonmetropolitan) 1 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
111
3959977
KANA GROVE NORTH LLC
BLS Region #15 (West Central Illinois nonmetropolitan) 1 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
128
3958583
TRIUMPH 7 INVESTMENTS, LLC
BLS Region #16 (East Central Illinois nonmetropolitan) 1 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
68
3960077
LIGHTHOUSE DISPENSING COMPANY, LLC
BLS Region #17 (South Illinois nonmetropolitan) 1 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
85
3959530
V3 ILLINOIS VENDING, LLC
