SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR or Department) announced today the results of the Qualifying Applicant Lottery for 55 Conditional Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses (Conditional Licenses), from a pool of 626 unique applicants who scored 85 percent or greater in their applications.

Two additional lotteries are scheduled in the coming weeks for 130 additional Conditional Licenses.

Before Conditional Licenses are issued, the Department will initiate a review process to ensure applicants selected meet all statutorily required rules that must be fulfilled before a Conditional License can be issued.

“Illinois has taken the most comprehensive approach in the country to putting social justice at the heart of cannabis legalization, and today is an important day in expanding the diversity of the industry – on top of all the work we’ve already done to expunge convictions and investing tens of millions of cannabis revenue into the communities hit hardest by the war on drugs,” said Toi Hutchinson, senior advisor to the governor for cannabis. “We look forward to seeing businesses get off the ground and into this space.”

“We are pleased to announce the results of today’s lottery on this monumental day, which represents just one of many more steps we will be taking to help further the Illinois Adult Use Cannabis industry,” said Mario Treto, Jr., Acting Secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. “We look forward to ensuring an inclusive and equitable cannabis program whose makeup accurately reflects the diversity of our great state of Illinois.”

No individual principal officer or applicant can receive more than two Conditional Licenses in this lottery. In the event a principal officer or applicant group has an application selected more than two times, the principal officer or the applicant group must complete the Department’s Abandonment Form to notify the Department of the BLS Region in which the applicant will be declining a Conditional License. Failure to submit the Abandonment Form within 5 business days after the Department posts the results of the Qualifying Applicant Lottery will result in the denial of all Conditional Licenses from this lottery to all applicants associated with the principal officer or applicant group that is over the limit.

Additionally, an applicant may not have a principal officer who is also a principal officer in more than ten Early Approval Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses, Conditional Licenses, and Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses. Should a principal officer find themselves in that situation, the principal officer must choose which license(s) to abandon by notifying IDFPR in writing. If the principal officer and/or applicant does not notify IDFPR, the Department will not issue the applicant all available conditional licenses drawn in this lottery.

IDFPR may also deny issuance of Conditional Licenses to any applicant who has a principal officer, board member, or person having a financial or voting interest of 5% or greater who is delinquent in filing any required tax return or paying any amount owed to the State of Illinois.

Those selected in this lottery who receive a Conditional License shall have 180 days to identify a physical location for the dispensing organization’s retail storefront. Groups unable to find a physical location within 180 days may receive an extension of an additional 180 days from IDFPR or be allowed to transfer their Conditional License to another BLS Region specified by the Department. If no extension is granted, the conditional adult use dispensing organization license shall be rescinded and awarded in accordance to the rules of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.

The lottery results may change as a result of court orders or administrative review.

The second lottery, the Social Equity Justice Involved Lottery, will be conducted by the Illinois Lottery on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

The results of the Qualifying Applicant Lottery can be found below.

Results of Lottery for Qualifying Applicant Lottery

For Conditional Licenses Per BLS Region

The Qualifying Applicant Lottery, with 17 BLS Region drawings, was conducted on 7/29/2021 for 55 Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses (“Conditional License”). Below are the results of the drawings for each BLS region identifying the order in which each Qualifying Applicant was drawn. This order determines the order in which the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (“Department”) will award the available Conditional Licenses in each BLS region.

Applicants who have the opportunity to be awarded a Conditional License in the Qualifying Applicant Lottery are subject to strict limitations on the number of total licenses, as mandated by Public Act 102-98. An applicant’s failure to report to the Department that it has exceeded the statutory license limitations will result in the Department’s refusal to issue any of the Conditional Licenses resulting from the Qualifying Applicant Lottery.

Below are the Department’s certified results of the Qualifying Applicant Lottery for each drawing by BLS Region. Each list identifies the applicants who have an opportunity to receive a Conditional License from that drawing. In order to receive a Conditional License, each applicant must satisfy the statutorily mandated abandonment periods and tax-compliance checks.

Those applicants who have been selected for a conditional license are subject to the statutory requirements of the principal officer and license limitations and tax compliance checks, available here. If an applicant is required to abandon a license because it exceeds the license limitations, the applicant shall have five business days, from the day the results of the Qualifying Applicant Lottery are posted to the Department’s website, to abandon, and the next drawn applicant will be notified of their opportunity to be awarded a conditional license. Additionally, if an applicant cannot prove its tax compliance within 60 days of winning a conditional license in accordance with 68 IAC 1291.95, the Department will deny issuance of the Conditional License(s) and the next drawn applicant will be notified of their eligibility to be awarded a conditional license. Therefore, the result lists below may change pending the abandonment of an applicant’s conditional license and/or an applicant’s failure to prove tax compliance. This means additional applicants, whose draw order followed the abandoning applicant’s order, may become an awarded applicant.

The Department’s announcement of this list is its final administration decision for the Qualifying Applicant Lottery under Section 15-175 of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act (“Act”). The announced conditional licenses to be awarded may be subject to change as a result of court orders or administrative review.

Term Meaning Unique Lottery Number The Unique Lottery Number is randomly assigned to a Unique Applicant Number. The Unique Lottery Number will be used to identify the results of the lottery drawing. Unique Application Number A Unique Application Number was assigned to all applications. Applicant Name The Applicant Name reflects the entity’s name as submitted on the original application. Order Drawn This reflects the order in which the Unique Lottery Numbers were drawn by the Illinois State Lottery.

BLS Region #1 (Bloomington) 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 37 3946229 LAND OF LINCOLN DISPENSARY LLC

BLS Region #2 (Cape Girardeau) 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 17 3946452 DO MOR DEVELOPMENT, LLC

BLS Region #3 (Carbondale-Marion) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 43 3956505 SOCIAL EQUITY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C.

BLS Region #4 (Champaign-Urbana) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 27 3946968 DSG OPCO IL, LLC

BLS Region #5 (Chicago-Naperville-Elgin) 36 Conditional Licenses Available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 671 3951363 GREEN & BRANSFORD, LLC 2 1874 3951784 WESTSIDE VISIONARIES LLC 3 848 3963537 GREEN STAR 4 1831 3949855 VILLAGE COURT HOLDINGS, LLC 5 1113 3949263 JOINT VENTURES 1, LLC 6 977 3949915 HIGH HOPES CHICAGO, LLC 7 879 3953397 GREENLEAF INVESTMENT OPERATIONS, LLC 8 1317 3953066 MURRAY FOOD SERVICES, INC. 9 437 3947835 EEL - ILLINOIS LLC 10 1184 3949750 KXD PARTNERS, LLC 11 184 3963113 BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC 12 525 3951011 FAMILY ROOTS, LLC 13 1080 3953934 INLABS I LLC 14 1808 3948703 VERTICAL MANAGEMENT LLC 15 18 3950814 24TH REGIMENT - LATINO VETERANS' UNIT LLC 16 1250 3950407 MARIGROW INC. 17 1344 3951780 NIRVANA MANAGEMENT CORPORATION 18 420 3951670 EARTHMED, LLC 19 1834 3949887 VISE PARTNERS, LLC 20 143 3962777 BLOUNTS&MOORE 21 1911 3949801 WORLD OF WEED 22 1340 3949648 NIRVANA CENTER ILLINOIS, LLC 23 931 3949285 HAAAYY, LLC 24 553 3952764 FLOWER POINTS, LLC Article continues after sponsor message 25 160 3950039 BLUE LEAF LLC 26 1044 3950486 ILLINOIS KINDNESS LLC 27 302 3950459 CESAM, LLC 28 231 3947202 CANNA VERDE LLC 29 801 3951611 GREEN & WILLIAMS, LLC 30 623 3953443 GRD ILLINOIS LLC 31 1504 3966035 RENU LLC 32 1129 3963034 KAP-JG LLC 33 1154 3953006 KECHWA, LLC 34 779 3948754 GREEN & RANDLE, LLC 35 554 3963130 FLY SOCIETY GROUP OF AURORA, LLC 36 536 3952591 FAMILY TREES LLC

BLS Region #6 (Danville) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 46 3961825 PARKWAY DISPENSARY

BLS Region #7 (Davenport-Moline-Rock Island) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 86 3960742 WEST SIDE COLLABORATIVE, LLC

BLS Region #8 (Decatur) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 9 3961283 CLEAN SLATE OPCO, LLC

17BLS Region #9 (Kankakee) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 29 3960622 GRD ILLINOIS LLC

BLS Region #10 (Peoria) 2 Conditional Licenses available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 53 3955455 FELLO INC. 2 136 3955856 SOCIAL EQUITY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C.

BLS Region #11 (Rockford) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 38 3957176 DMR WELLNESS LLC

BLS Region #12 (St. Louis) 3 Conditional Licenses available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 86 3954485 FORTUNATE SON PARTNERS LLC 2 67 3962702 EMERALD COAST, LLC 3 44 3954590 CTY ENTERPRISES, LLC

BLS Region #13 (Springfield) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 31 3943165 HERBAN QUALITY CONTROL

BLS Region #14 (Northwest Illinois nonmetropolitan) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 111 3959977 KANA GROVE NORTH LLC

BLS Region #15 (West Central Illinois nonmetropolitan) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 128 3958583 TRIUMPH 7 INVESTMENTS, LLC

BLS Region #16 (East Central Illinois nonmetropolitan) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 68 3960077 LIGHTHOUSE DISPENSING COMPANY, LLC

BLS Region #17 (South Illinois nonmetropolitan) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 85 3959530 V3 ILLINOIS VENDING, LLC

